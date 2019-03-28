Marion County is the place to go for the highest, fastest zip line

OCALA, Fla. - Central Florida is known for its theme parks but there are also unique hidden gems, where you'd least expect them to be.

Located in Ocala, The Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park has the longest and fastest zip line in Florida and it offers a fun-filled day of adventure.

"When we found this place it was an abandoned mine," Tracy Walker, president of Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park, said.

The property was a limestone mine in the 1920s. But it had been left untouched for about 85 years, until eight years ago when the owners bought almost 100 acres of the land with the vision of turning it into a majestic attraction.

"We fell in love with it because it was just all natural. There was nothing around here, most people didn't even know this was here. From the roads, it just looks like woods," Walker said.

Just beyond the trees behind the main building, the view is breathtaking.

So, what makes this place so unique?

"The zip line course is the highest, fastest in Florida and, yeah, it's spectacular views," Walker said.

The longest zip line on the course is 1,150 feet.

"Here, there's islands that are still left so it's almost like they left the perfect place to zip line, so we just kind of island hop," Walker said.

The islands were built as part of the mine and now help with the attraction.

"Here, you start out high, you don't have to -- since we have cliffs, and it's a gravity system -- it's easy to get from one place to another on these very long zip lines," Walker said.

A total of nine zip lines whiz guests across lakes and cliffs, providing a bird's-eye view of Florida's most picturesque vegetation.

The Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park is open seven days a week. It also offers kayaking, horseback riding and a wine tour for those interested in learning about the history of the property.

There's also a rappelling experience and two rope bridges that thrill-seekers can cross from one cliff to another.

People under 18 years of age will need to be accompanied by an adult or have the minor participant agreement form signed by a guardian or parent.

For more information on hours of operation and pricing, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.