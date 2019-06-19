Marion County man accused of killing mom, setting house on fire

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old Marion County man is accused of killing his mom and setting their house on fire, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Colby Glen Larue has been charged with homicide and arson.

The Sheriff's Office said around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to the 16600 block of southeast 53rd Street for a house fire.

After the fire was put out, a body was discovered, according to investigators.

Investigators said Larue showed up at the Sheriff's Office and told a deputy he had just killed his mom and set the home on fire.

Deputies said he shot Angela Limbaugh inside their home.

He was booked into Marion County Jail and currently has no bond.

The arrest affidavit shows Larue told investigators he was watching YouTube videos online and became paranoid that someone was going to rape or harm his mom.

Larue told investigators he armed himself with a 9 mm gun to look out for individuals who might harm his mom, according to the report.

When Limbaugh woke up and came downstairs, Larue told deputies he shot her twice in the head, according to the report.

The report shows he also shot his dog twice.

Larue told investigators he set fire to his mattress with a lighter, according to the affidavit.

He told deputies he got in a row boat in the yard and crossed the lake, according to the report.

The report shows he eventually showed up at the Sheriff's Office and told deputies what happened.

