Martial arts teacher accused of rape dies after suicide attempt in jail

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of repeatedly raping a girl for years has died after a suicide attempt in jail, where he was being held on 96 counts of sexual battery, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they transported Ruben Morales to Osceola Regional Hospital on Wednedsay to be treated for his injuries. He died Sunday.

Morales was arrested earlier this month after the victim detailed the abuse, which began in 1996 or 1997 when she was 8 or 9 years old, according to authorities.

The victim said the abuse began with Morales inappropriately touching her and escalated over the years to him raping her several times a week, records show.

The victim said she stayed quiet about the abuse for several years because Morales threatened to kill her, according to authorities.

Morales was facing 36 counts of sexual battery on a child younger than 12 and 60 counts of sexual battery on a child older than 12.

He was a martial arts teacher in Lake Nona for years. Anyone who has information related to this case or other cases involving Morales is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-1150.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Internal Affairs and Risk Management will review the circumstances surrounding Morales' death.

