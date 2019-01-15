Massive tree misses mom, daughter, crushes Ocala home

OCALA, Fla. - A family is struggling to remove a large tree that fell on top of their mother's Ocala home, destroying a house that has been in their family for generations.

The house is located along the 2700 block of NW 90th Street.

Terra Dewese said she and her daughter were getting ready on the other side of her mother's house around 11 a.m. on Sunday when she heard a loud crash and felt the house shake.

"My first instinct was the grab my baby and run out of the house," she said.

They arrived outside to find a large tree had fallen on half of the house, smashing what was underneath it.

Tile from the bathroom that once stood there can be seen underneath the trunk.

"This is basically the family house," Dewese said. "Everybody knew this house as the family house. There's plenty of memories here."

Dewese's mother is now living with her and her two daughters until they can move the tree and build her a new home.

She said that's a big challenge since her mother did not have insurance.

"The more I think about it, I get upset about it, but I just pray for better days," she said.

One way the family is getting results is through donations for Dewese's mother.

They have set up a fundraiser online.

Click here if you would like to help.

