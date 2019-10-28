Miami Dolphins vs. Steelers: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH - The Miami Dolphins are still looking for their first win of the season and they will have another chance at 8:15 p.m. in Heinz Field against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Dolphins are 0-6 on the year and the Steelers are 2-4 on the season.

Miami and the Cincinnati Bengals are the only teams in the league that haven't won a game this year.

Running back Mark Walton and receiver Preston Williams lead the way on offense for Miami.

Walton is average 4.6 yards a carry and Williams has caught 44 passes for 314 yards.

James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster lead the way on offense for Pittsburgh.

Conner has 466 yards of total offense and five touchdowns.

Smith-Schuster has 340 receiving yards this year.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Pittsburgh is a 14-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 43.5



