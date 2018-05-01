Missing Florida girl may be with man twice her age

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A missing child alert was issued Tuesday for a 12-year-old Jacksonville girl.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Magali Ordonez-Lucas was befriended by Omar Castillo-Lopez, who is believed to be 24 years old.

Investigators say Castillo-Lopez called Ordonez-Lucas' father Monday morning, and said he was in love with the girl and was leaving with her. Police do not know if they were in a vehicle.

Magali Ordonez-Lucas and Omar Castillo-Lopez.

Ordonez-Lucas has not been seen or heard from since 3 a.m. Monday, News 6 partner WJXT-TV reported.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Ordonez-Lucas or Castillo-Lopez is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

Know the Difference: Amber Alert vs. Missing Child Alert

This is a missing child alert, which is different from an Amber alert. While both require police to conclude the child’s life is in danger, an Amber Alert is issued when there is a clear indication of an abduction.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, there are five requirements to activate an Amber alert:

The child must be under 18 years of age.

There must be a clear indication of an abduction.

The law enforcement agency's preliminary investigation must conclude that the child's life is in danger.

There must be a detailed description of child, abductor and/or vehicle to broadcast to the public.

The activation must be recommended by the local law enforcement agency of jurisdiction.

To activate a missing child alert, these four criteria must be met:

The child must be under 18 years of age.

The law enforcement agency’s preliminary investigation must conclude that the child’s life is in danger.

Descriptive information and a photograph of the child must be available.

The agency of jurisdiction must approve the issuance of the Missing Child Alert.

