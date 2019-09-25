Moment of kindness between Volusia officer, Stetson University student goes viral

DeLand, Fla. - A photo showing a moment of kindness, during which 21-year-old Juan O'Neal, a senior at Stetson University prayed over Volusia County Sgt. Cameron Tucker, has captured the hearts of thousands.

"I just really wanted to let him know that I see him and that I appreciate it his service," O'Neal said.

The two first started chatting while ordering food at Zaxby's restaurant in DeLand on Saturday night.

"I actually started my encounter with him at the cash register. He was asking me questions about my son and talking about raising kids and things like that," Tucker said.

They parted ways and Tucker sat down with his family for dinner. Later, O'Neal approached their table asking to pray for the deputy's protection.

"I immediately, without hesitation was like, 'Sure.' I would not turn that down. We could use all the prayer and help that we can get," Tucker said.

A photo of the incredible moment posted by Tucker's wife, Justine Tucker, has gone viral on social media. By Wednesday, more than 44,000 people had reacted to her post and it had received more than 20,000 shares.

O'Neal said his father is also an officer, and he relates to being a family member of law enforcement.

The two also learned they share the same faith and have mutual friends through Stetson Baptist Church. They also believe that the simple gesture of prayer and love can go a long way.

"I couldn't be more thankful that he stopped by that day and gave me a recharge with not only the public but with my faith as well," Tucker said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.