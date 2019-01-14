Suspect knew toddler was in back seat before Ocoee carjacking, police say

OCOEE, Fla. - A mother fought hard to stop a man who attacked her but ultimately he choked her until she lost consciousness then stole her vehicle with her 2-year-old son in the back seat, according to the Ocoee Police Department.

The victim told officers that she was getting her toddler out of the back seat of her white Oldsmobile Alero while parked at Good Holmes Plaza Friday at about 10:40 a.m. when a man, later identified as Jemoy Gordon, approached her from behind and yanked at her purse, the report said.

Police said the victim grabbed Gordon's hair hard enough to pull out several of his dreadlocks as he was on top of her, choking her. The victim said Gordon told her to stop struggling because he had a gun and she pleaded with him to just take the car but let her retrieve her 2-year-old son from his car seat, according to the affidavit.

A bystander said he heard screaming so he ran over and pulled Gordon's shoulders to get him off the victim, at which point the victim was unconscious from being choked and Gordon got into her car and sped off, the report said.

Several witnesses saw the attack and one wrote down the license plate number.

Police said they found Gordon driving the stolen vehicle less than an hour later near Apopka-Vineland Road and Balboa Drive. The boy in the back seat was unharmed.

Gordon is facing charges of battery, kidnapping of a child and carjacking with a firearm.

