Mount Dora leaders to discuss 'Starry Night' mural lawsuit

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Mount Dora leaders are expected to meet Monday to discuss a federal lawsuit surrounding a controversial "Starry Night" mural on a home.

The painting, inspired by 19th century Post-Impressionist Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh, was completed last summer on a house along West Sixth Street in Mount Dora.

City leaders say the mural is a code violation and presents safety concerns for drivers.

The homeowners were fined more than $10,000 and later filed a suit in federal court. They claim that forcing them to paint over the mural would violate their 1st and 14th Amendment rights.

Monday's closed-door meeting is set to begin at 9:15 a.m.

