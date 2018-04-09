News

Mount Dora leaders to discuss 'Starry Night' mural lawsuit

City argues painting is code violation

By Cathleigh Winningham - Producer

Mount Dora mural.

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Mount Dora leaders are expected to meet Monday to discuss a federal lawsuit surrounding a controversial "Starry Night" mural on a home. 

The painting, inspired by 19th century Post-Impressionist Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh, was completed last summer on a house along West Sixth Street in Mount Dora. 

City leaders say the mural is a code violation and presents safety concerns for drivers.

The homeowners were fined more than $10,000 and later filed a suit in federal court. They claim that forcing them to paint over the mural would violate their 1st and 14th Amendment rights. 

Monday's closed-door meeting is set to begin at 9:15 a.m. 

