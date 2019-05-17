Multiple people carjacked during Central Florida crime spree, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. - Law enforcement agencies in Central Florida are investigating multiple carjackings that are believed to be part of a crime spree, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Police said suspects in an Orange County carjacking came to Leesburg and stole a car from a woman at a Circle K on 14th Street.

In that incident Thursday night, the victim said she parked her car next to a handicapped spot and went into the convenience store while her mother stayed in the front passenger's seat.

Police said the woman was getting back into the driver's seat when two men, one of whom had a gun, got out of a red vehicle that was parked in the handicapped spot and ordered the women out of the car.

Once the two masked men were in the victim's black Cadillac, they drove off along with the red vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Orange County about two hours earlier, according to the report.

Details on that vehicle theft were not immediately available.

Police said they believe the men committed multiple carjackings in the Central Florida region.

