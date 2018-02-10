Multiple people injured in Marion County crash on I-75, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple people were injured in a crash Friday afternoon on I-75 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash involving two vehicles was reported at 2:24 p.m. Friday in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the 352 mile marker.

Troopers said a Ford SUV with seven people from Texas inside was heading south on the interstate as a Ford Explorer with a driver from Gainesville traveled directly behind the SUV in the center lane.

The rear right tire of the SUV blew, causing the driver of the SUV to lose control of the vehicle, troopers said. The SUV traveled into the center median, overturning several times before coming to rest in the southbound inside and center travel lanes of I-75, facing northwest.

Troopers said the front of Explorer collided with the right side of SUV.

Several people in the SUV were transported by air and ground to Shands UF and Ocala Regional Medical Center with injuries, ranging from minor to serious, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver of the Explorer was not injured.

Southbound I-75 was shut down at the 354 mile marker from 2:25 p.m. until 6:37 p.m., when it was reopened.

