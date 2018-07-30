Murder suspect accused of defrauding victims' relative

ORLANDO, Fla. - New details about a suspect may shed light into a double murder in Orlando.

Amelia Bissoon, 25, and 28-year-old Joshua Ramsawmy remain in the Orange County Jail with no bond in connection with the deaths of Cynthia Stack, 52, and her son, 22-year-old Sean Stack.

The two were found dead in an apartment at 1032 West Jefferson St. on July 18.

Bissoon and Ramsawmy are charged with first-degree murder.

They also face charges including scheming to defraud, identity theft and theft from an elderly person 65 years or older from March.

Orlando Police Department officials wouldn't say if those charges are linked to the murder charges, but a representative with JP Morgan Chase confirmed Bissoon was a former employee with an Orlando branch.

The representative said she stole $50,000 dollars from an elderly customer.

That customer, the representative said, is the father and grandfather of the two victims.

In a statement, JP Morgan Chase said, "We are so sorry about this terrible tragedy and our hearts go out to the family of these victims. We are continuing to work with authorities on the investigation and have restored the missing money to the customer's account."



