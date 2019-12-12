‘I’m your best friend. I’m Santa Claus:’ Ring camera hacker freaks out family

A Tennessee couple said a Ring security camera placed inside their 8-year-old’s bedroom was hacked by someone who told the girl he was Santa Claus and wanted to be her best friend, WMC Action News 5 reported.

According to the girl’s mother, the Amazon-owned device was set up in the girl’s room, which she shares with her two sisters, four days earlier. The device allows someone on one end of the camera to speak to the other end.

The girl heard music playing and went into her room and said, “Who is that?”

The hacker responded, “I’m your best friend. I’m Santa Claus."

The girl called for her parents and they unplugged the camera.

Ring said in a statement to FOX Business the company encourages users to enable two-factor authentication, which the family admittedly had not done.

It’s not known who hacked into the family’s camera.