12-year-old sets lawn on fire with magnifying glass gift

McKINNEY, TEXAS – A 12-year-old boy got a magnifying glass for Christmas -- and set his lawn on fire, according to CNN.

When he got the magnifying glass as a gift, he wanted to try it out right away.

According to his mother, the boy went outside with his brothers to use the sun to burn holes in newspapers.

The wind blew embers onto the lawn, which caught fire, and the Christmas lights began melting.

The boy’s family immediately worked to put the fire out and was able to without involving authorities.

His mother says she’s thankful that instead of a tragedy, her family has a Christmas story to remember.