17-year-old rescue takes top honors in ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’ contest

Mr. Happy Face, hairless Chihuahua mix, has crooked head and gray mohawk

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

PETALUMA, Calif. – A 17-year-old rescue pup has just been crowned the “World’s Ugliest Dog” at the annual contest in Petaluma, California.

Mr. Happy Face, a Chihuahua mix, wowed the judges with his crooked head, gray mohawk, hairless body and pimples.

The dog is owned by musician Jeneda Benally of Flagstaff, Arizona. She said what Mr. Happy Face lacks in looks, he makes up with love.

Wild Thang, a toothless 6-year-old Pekinese, took second place.

