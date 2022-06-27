17-year-old rescue takes top honors in ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’ contest

PETALUMA, Calif. – A 17-year-old rescue pup has just been crowned the “World’s Ugliest Dog” at the annual contest in Petaluma, California.

Mr. Happy Face, a Chihuahua mix, wowed the judges with his crooked head, gray mohawk, hairless body and pimples.

[TRENDING: How a legal battle with Disney helped create one of Orlando’s most powerful attorneys | Tropics: Hurricane center now watching 3 systems | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The dog is owned by musician Jeneda Benally of Flagstaff, Arizona. She said what Mr. Happy Face lacks in looks, he makes up with love.

Ad

Wild Thang, a toothless 6-year-old Pekinese, took second place.