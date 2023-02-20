5 shot, including girl, at Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Five people were shot, including a young girl, during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, police said, and a suspect was in custody.

The other victims included a woman and three men, who were all taken to a hospital after Sunday night's shooting during the Krewe of Bacchus parade. One victim is in critical condition, according to Chief Deputy Hans Ganthier, but he did not specify which victim, WWL-TV reported.

One person was detained at the scene, police said.

“We were quickly able to apprehend the suspect we believe responsible for this,” Ganthier said.

Two guns were recovered, he said, but he wasn't certain whether there was anyone else involved.

“This is really not something we wanted to see,” Ganthier said. “We really wanted this to be a safe Mardi Gras.”

The superkrewe of Bacchus was temporarily halted in the 1500 block of St. Charles Avenue after the shooting. An officer said that the parade would resume to “get out of the way” of the crime scene.