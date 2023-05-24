VIDEO: Wrangler goes after runaway cow on busy interstate

Imagine seeing this on your way home.

Video from Michigan shows a wrangler going after a runaway cow in the middle of Interstate 75.

The man on his horse, along with others on four-wheelers, went after the cow on Sunday.

At one point, the cow ended up crossing one side of the highway before getting caught with the lasso.

“Eventually after much tom foolery, the critter was captured and removed from the freeway. Troopers reopened the freeway and things quickly got back to normal. The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock,” Michigan State Police wrote on Twitter.

And we know that if there are no pictures or video it didn’t happen…. pic.twitter.com/9QLgwciYAs — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) May 22, 2023

