77º

LIVE

National

VIDEO: Wrangler goes after runaway cow on busy interstate

‘The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture,’ police wrote on Twitter

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Oddities, Michigan

Imagine seeing this on your way home.

Video from Michigan shows a wrangler going after a runaway cow in the middle of Interstate 75.

The man on his horse, along with others on four-wheelers, went after the cow on Sunday.

At one point, the cow ended up crossing one side of the highway before getting caught with the lasso.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“Eventually after much tom foolery, the critter was captured and removed from the freeway. Troopers reopened the freeway and things quickly got back to normal. The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock,” Michigan State Police wrote on Twitter.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email