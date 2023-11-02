Not tipping your DoorDash driver? You could get this message

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, the DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone in New York. DoorDash is cutting more than 1,200 corporate jobs, saying it hired too many people when demand for its services increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tony Xu said in a message to employees on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 that DoorDash was undersized before the pandemic and sped up hiring to catch up with its growth. (AP Photo, File)

If you don’t want to tip your DoorDash driver, then be prepared to wait longer for your food.

The food delivery service is testing out a new warning message if a customer tries to place an order without a tip.

The pop-up message reads, “Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered.”

It also says drivers can pick which orders they want to pick up and those that take longer to be accepted usually means a slower delivery.

However, a DoorDash spokesperson told CNN the message is just a test. They said Dashers have the freedom to accept or reject offers based on whether they think they are valuable.

