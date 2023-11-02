Not tipping your DoorDash driver? You could get this message

If you don’t want to tip your DoorDash driver, then be prepared to wait longer for your food.
The food delivery service is testing out a new warning message if a customer tries to place an order without a tip.
The pop-up message reads, “Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered.”
It also says drivers can pick which orders they want to pick up and those that take longer to be accepted usually means a slower delivery.
However, a DoorDash spokesperson told CNN the message is just a test. They said Dashers have the freedom to accept or reject offers based on whether they think they are valuable.
