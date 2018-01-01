Fatal crashes dip across Florida, Orange County in 2017

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Drivers in Florida saw a dip in the total number of fatal crashes in 2017 compared with recent years, according to state records.

News 6 discovered 2,808 people were killed on Florida's roads last year, according to Florida's Integrated Report Exchange System. That number is a decrease from 2016, when there were had nearly 3,200 crash-related fatalities. In 2015, there were 2,900 traffic deaths.

In Orange County, the last fatal crash of 2017 happened in Winter Park on New Year's Eve. Police said a driver was traveling at a high speed and collided with another car that was crossing Orange Avenue from Westchester Street. Two people died.

Police have not identified the crash victims or the driver of the other car involved.

Orange County leads Central Florida as the county with the highest number of fatalities from crashes. In 2017, the number was 168. That's a few less than the previous year. Volusia County had the second-highest number of people killed from crashes, at 112.

News 6 also found fewer bike riders are losing their lives. Last year, 105 bicyclists died on roads in our state. The year before the number was 140.



