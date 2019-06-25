New Florida laws address front yard gardens, opioids, street racing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Street racing, vegetable gardens and opioid abuse are among the topics of several bills signed into Florida law.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bills late Monday afternoon, including a measure that will help Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody sue drug makers and pharmacies that the state claims contributed to the opioid addiction epidemic.

Another bill also addresses opioid addiction. It requires doctors to tell patients about alternative pain medication before prescribing opioids.

Other measures will prevent local governments from banning front yard vegetable gardens and make it easier for police to prosecute people who drag race on city streets.

