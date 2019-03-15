New lower-calorie treat coming to Chick-fil-A

The weather is heating up and Chick-fil-A is ready to cool you down.

The popular fast-food chain is introducing a new frosted beverage called Frosted Key Lime nationwide on March 18.

Happy spring to everyone.

This treat is a fun twist on a favorite pie with “a hand-spun combination of Chick-fil-A’s signature IceDream, Chick-fil-A Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade) and natural, sugar-free lime flavoring made from a blend of key limes, kaffir limes and Persian limes,” according to the chain's website.

“If you like how our IceDream and Lemonade taste together in our Frosted Lemonade, just wait until you try Frosted Key Lime,” Chick-fil-A chef Christy Cook said. “There’s a reason why it’s one of my absolute favorite flavors.”

The beverage gets its green color from a mix of spirulina and turmeric.

The treat was tested in Austin-area restaurants before being released to all of the chain's restaurants.

Prices for the frosted beverage, which comes in small and large servings, start at $3.39.

A small serving made with regular lemonade has 350 calories. If made with diet lemonade, it has 280 calories.

Act fast, though. This is a seasonal offering from March 18 to May 25, or while supplies last.



