News

New Smyrna Beach officer crashes while trying to stop suspected shoplifter

Person fled after shoplifting from Bealls, police say

By ClickOrlando.com staff

New Smyrna Beach officer crashes while trying to stop shoplifting suspect, police said.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A New Smyrna Beach police officer crashed her vehicle while trying to stop a suspected shoplifter, according to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

Police said the officer attempted a traffic stop on the person near 3100 State Road 44, west of I-95, just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Officials with the Police Department said the suspect had stolen items from a Bealls outlet store before the incident, and fled the scene after the officer crashed.

The officer is expected to be OK, officials said. 

A vehicle description for the suspected shoplifter was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.