New Smyrna Beach officer crashes while trying to stop suspected shoplifter

New Smyrna Beach officer crashes while trying to stop shoplifting suspect, police said.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A New Smyrna Beach police officer crashed her vehicle while trying to stop a suspected shoplifter, according to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

Police said the officer attempted a traffic stop on the person near 3100 State Road 44, west of I-95, just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Officials with the Police Department said the suspect had stolen items from a Bealls outlet store before the incident, and fled the scene after the officer crashed.

The officer is expected to be OK, officials said.

A vehicle description for the suspected shoplifter was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

