NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Parking fines could soon be going up in New Smyrna Beach.

City leaders are expected to discuss a proposal Tuesday that would raise the current fee by $10.

Commissioners are considering a plan that would increase the fine to $35, up from the current $25.

The proposal will be discussed at a meeting scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

