News 6 anchor remixes Backstreet Boys during baby bath time

Move over, "Baby Shark." "Bathtime's Back" could be the next viral sensation.

News 6 anchor and reporter Amanda Castro created a new song for parents to sing to their kids at bath time to the tune of Backstreet Boy's "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)."

The catchy lyrics are perfect when you're in the nightly bath time routine.

Castro's lyrics go:

Everybody, yeah

Wash your baby, yeah

Everybody, yeah

Wash your baby tonight

Bath time's back, alright

Alright

Oh my gosh, he's dirty again

Got to wash the germs off his skin

Gotta get the soap, gotta clean him down

So he's the freshest baby all around

Do you have those stinky feet? Yeah

Got that crusty neck? Yeah

How ‘bout some greasy hair? Yeah

He's got everything we need to get that bath time going now

WATCH FULL VIDEO

And let's give it up for her husband's beat boxing and camera work.

This new tune is bound to be a hit.

And what timing: As it turns out, it was this day in 1998 that the Backstreet Boys were given a key to Orlando by Mayor Hood.

We're back again 🎶 to tell you that #OTD in 1998, @backstreetboys received a key to the city from Mayor Hood. pic.twitter.com/NuA7hHF3Uj — City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) October 7, 2019

