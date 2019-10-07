News

News 6 anchor remixes Backstreet Boys during baby bath time

'Bathtime's Back'

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

Move over, "Baby Shark." "Bathtime's Back" could be the next viral sensation.

News 6 anchor and reporter Amanda Castro created a new song for parents to sing to their kids at bath time to the tune of Backstreet Boy's "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)."

The catchy lyrics are perfect when you're in the nightly bath time routine. 

Castro's lyrics go:

Everybody, yeah
Wash your baby, yeah
Everybody, yeah
Wash your baby tonight
Bath time's back, alright
Alright

Oh my gosh, he's dirty again
Got to wash the germs off his skin
Gotta get the soap, gotta clean him down
So he's the freshest baby all around

Do you have those stinky feet? Yeah
Got that crusty neck? Yeah
How ‘bout some greasy hair? Yeah
He's got everything we need to get that bath time going now

And let's give it up for her husband's beat boxing and camera work. 

This new tune is bound to be a hit. 

And what timing: As it turns out, it was this day in 1998 that the Backstreet Boys were given a key to Orlando by Mayor Hood. 

 

 

