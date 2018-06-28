WATCH News 6 Now: Latest on shooting at Maryland newspaper

DEVELOPING: Multiple people shot at Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland

Multiple people have been shot at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland. The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, says a reporter told them of the shooting Thursday afternoon.

How not to get hit by lightning bolt hotter than face of sun

Several people have been struck by lightning in Central Florida in the last few days during afternoon storms. Did you know a lightning bolt is hotter than the face of the sun? Click here to learn all about it and find out what you should do in a lightning storm – whether you’re inside or outside.

News 6 goes to Disney Hollywood Studio’s Toy Story land

The toy-filled world based on Pixar's hit films opens at Hollywood Studios Saturday and Disney guarantees guests will feel toy-sized as they explore the setting of Andy's backyard. News 6 was there Thursday for the media preview. Get a recap of what to expect when you go at ClickOrlando.com/themeparks.

Surveillance video shows Lake Mary K-9 latch onto golden doodle's neck

Lake Mary police said one of their K-9 officers attacked another dog over the weekend at a boarding facility while his handler was out of town. According to a police report filed this week with the Lake Mary Police Department, the incident happened Sunday morning at Lake Emma Animal Hospital. Click here to see surveillance video of the attack.

Officer shot in hostage situation moved to brain rehabilitation center

Orlando police led Officer Kevin Valencia's ambulance down the road as it drove away from Orlando Regional Medical Center Thursday. OPD officials said Valencia is on his way to a brain and spinal cord rehabilitation center in Georgia.

In an update from police and Valencia's family, officials said he has been "showing signs of improvement" since being admitted to ORMC on June 11. Police said Valencia was shot in the head while trying to rescue four children from an armed domestic violence suspect. The shooting began a daylong standoff between suspect Gary Lindsey Jr. and law enforcement.

Sunrise SpaceX launch Friday

Early risers will be treated to a SpaceX launch Friday morning that is carrying supplies to astronauts living on the International Space Station.

The Falcon 9 is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 40 at 5:42 a.m. with a Dragon spacecraft filled with tons of science experiments, food and other supplies. Read more about the launch at ClickOrlando.com/Space.

Meet this week's Getting Results Award winner

Darlene Maresco, president and co-founder of My Beloved Widows, is this week's Getting Results Award winner. Maresco started the nonprofit in 2011 as a way to honor women in St. Cloud who have lost their spouses. Every two months Maresco opens her home to over 60 women. Click here to read her story.

What Judge Kennedy’s retirement means for the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court was often called the "Kennedy Court" because Justice Anthony Kennedy cast the deciding vote on so many politically salient cases, especially on abortion and gay rights.

With Kennedy's upcoming departure -- and the likely nomination of a staunch conservative to replace him -- questions immediately arise over what would become of his legacy and the law for all Americans. Click here to find out what this means for the Supreme Court.

Man says ‘I want your son’ before attempted abduction, deputies say

In an attempt to kidnap a 5-year-old boy, a DeLand man told his mother, "I want your son" and then grabbed the boy's arm and attempted to walk away with him, officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Aung Pyo, 26, did not succeed, thanks to the boy's family intervening to protect the child, deputies said -- and now Pyo is charged with attempted kidnapping, among other charges.

Deputies say this is the second attempted child kidnapping arrest this week.

DeLand commissioner accused of drug trafficking

An investigation into allegations that a DeLand commissioner was being blackmailed by his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend led authorities to charge him with trafficking in hydrocodone, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Commissioner Jeffrey Hunter alleged in December that he had given his former girlfriend, Jessica Sutton, $15,000 for various medical treatments during the course of their romantic relationship, but then later found out she used the money for a vehicle and gave some to her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Jose Santiago.

Click here to read the full story.

Amazon delivery drivers wanted

Starting Thursday, you can apply to start your very own small business, delivering Amazon Prime packages in Amazon branded vans and uniforms. The company wants to help launch small businesses in the United States dedicated to taking its packages on the last step of their journey -- from local Amazon sorting centers to the customers who ordered them. Click here to find out how to be part of the program.

Paddle boarding from Cuba to the Florida Keys

A Florida woman has completed a more than 100-mile voyage from Cuba to the Florida Keys on a stand-up paddleboard. Victoria Burgess arrived in Key West on Wednesday, paddling across the Florida Straits in just under 28 hours. Click here to read more.

