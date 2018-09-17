Happening on News 6: Flu cases spike; 3 Brevard schools without A/C

Three Brevard County Public Schools are without A/C with feels-like temperatures near 100 degrees. That story and a big announcement from SpaceX tonight are the top stories as seen on News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for Monday, Sept. 17.

Developing: Shooting near Rollins College prompts lockdown

Winter Park police said a shooting near the Rollins College campus Monday afternoon has prompted a lockdown. Students and staff were told shortly before 4 p.m. to get into the nearest room and lock the door. Follow this developing story here.

Halloween Horror Nights houses, ranked

This year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando is the most ambitious ever. With 36 days of fear, and more than 1,200 actors working inside, the theme park is sure to deliver an event that will leave you scared and wanting more.

News 6 producer Landon McReynolds and morning reporter Ezzy Castro had the opportunity to experience the event. They put together this guide of everything you need to know about this year's event, including where each house stands on their "must do" lists. See their full reviews and rankings here.

New Smyrna Beach man describes surviving Wyoming bear attack

A local man is resting at home in new Smyrna Beach after a bear attack that left him injured and killed his hunting guide.

Corey Chubon and the guide, who the Associated Press reports was 37-year-old Mark Uptain, went to the woods in Jackson, Wyoming, to retrieve an elk that they had killed the day before. The two men were pulling the elk's carcass out of the woods on horseback when two bears attacked. Read the full account here.

Who will fly around the moon with SpaceX?

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is set to reveal Monday night who will be the first human to fly around the moon since the last mission to the moon and likely among the first space-tourists to fly with a commercial company. The mystery passenger will launch on the company's still under development Big Falcon Rocket. The commercial space company didn’t provide a lot of details about what to expect from the announcement. In the meantime, here's everything we know about the rocket that could one day bring the first humans to Mars. Check back to ClickOrlando.com/space for live updates during the 9 p.m. announcement.

Drivers on Maitland Boulevard near I-4 noticing recent changes

Drivers looking to get on I-4 east or continue on Maitland Boulevard (State Road 414) must now use elevated lanes. By Monday, drivers had already expressed confusion and frustration with the changes just implemented over the weekend.

3 West Melbourne schools without A/C

Parents at three Brevard County Schools in West Melbourne were told Monday that they could pick up students after officials said the air conditioning is not working on a day with "feels-like" temperatures in the triple digits. West Melbourne police said Meadowlane Primary, Meadowland Intermediate and Central Middle School are all without working air conditioning. Click here to see what Brevard County Public School officials said about the outage.

Local Flu cases spike

The number of flu cases in Central Florida has doubled in recent weeks. On Wednesday, News 6 will partner with Centra Care to host a phone bank along with several free flu shot events in several Central Florida locations.

