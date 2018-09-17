Drivers on Maitland Boulevard near I-4 noticing recent changes

ORLANDO, Fla. - Drivers on Maitland Boulevard heading eastbound before Interstate 4 are noticing more changes that recently went into effect.

Drivers looking to get on I-4 east or continue on Maitland Boulevard (State Road 414) must now use elevated lanes. The lanes are accessible by two ramps, one just beyond Maitland Summit Boulevard and one past Keller Road.

Only drivers heading to I-4 west will stay on ground level. Drivers will not be able to turn from Maitland Boulevard onto Keller Road heading north for the next year.

[PREVIOUS STORY: New layout for drivers using Maitland Boulevard near I-4]

By Monday, drivers had already expressed confusion and frustration with the changes just implemented over the weekend.

"It's really crazy," driver Heather Trost said. "The signs are covered up. It's very confusing. There's construction everywhere."

Other drivers said the change isn't really a bad thing. In fact, one said it has actually made his commute easier.

"The way it used to be you'd be sitting here for 20 minutes. Now you can just get right on I-4 and it's so much easier," driver Warren Selininski said.

Selininski said he thinks it's easier to get back onto I-4 East. With the change, he hasn't had to sit in the traffic he used to.

[VIEW: Informational handout with maps]

Drivers will not be able to turn onto Lake Destiny Road from the old Maitland Boulevard.

This second traffic shift follows another one that happened on Sept. 8.​

"People get used to one way that's messed up in the first place and then they have to switch to something else and it goes in and out, so I don't know," Trost said. "Hopefully they'll get done with it soon."

Florida Department of Transportation officials said the new changes are necessary in order for crews to continue building the new eastbound Maitland Boulevard and the interchange ramps with I-4.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.