New layout for drivers using Maitland Boulevard near I-4

MAITLAND, Fla. - Drivers on Maitland Boulevard heading eastbound before Interstate 4 will notice more changes that just went into effect.

Drivers looking to get on I-4 east or continue on Maitland Boulevard (State Road 414) must now use elevated lanes. The lanes are accessible by two ramps, one just beyond Maitland Summit Boulevard and one past Keller Road.

Only drivers heading to I-4 west will stay on ground level. Drivers will not be able to turn from Maitland Boulevard onto Keller Road heading north for the next year.

[VIEW: Informational handout with maps]

Drivers will not be able to turn onto Lake Destiny Road from the old Maitland Boulevard.

This second traffic shift follows another one that happened on Sept. 8.​

Florida Department of Transportation officials said the new changes are necessary in order for crews to continue building the new eastbound Maitland Boulevard and the interchange ramps with I-4.

