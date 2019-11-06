From saving kittens to pulling planes, Orlando-area first responders do it all

ORLANDO, Fla. - When it comes to Central Florida's first responders, it's all about humanizing the badge.

Sure, they do their jobs well by protecting and serving, but what's also impressive is the initiative members of each agency take to build relationships within their communities.

That's why the News 6 at Nine team likes to take some time every week to highlight special first responders who are going beyond the call of duty.

Volusia County was the first stop in our weekly recognition of Central Florida's heroes. Palm Terrace Elementary School got a visit from the Daytona Beach Police Department. An informational session with the local first responders included a demonstration of how they use drones and dogs to keep the community drug-free.

Next, we headed to Brevard County, where multiple groups of first responders banded together to save a 4-week-old kitten that had been trapped in a storm drain for several days. The Brevard County Sheriffs Office animal enforcement team, along with Brevard County Road and Bridge and Brevard County Fire Rescue, came to the kitten's aid. The kitten is reported to be fine and on its way to recovery.

A little women's power was showcased when female officers from the Orange County Police Department partnered with Girl Scout Troop 452 to take down an old American flag and raise a new one at the Southeast Community Police Office.

The Orange County Fire Department participated in Halloween with its own version of trunk-or-treat. The first responders passed out candy, gave a tour of their truck and built a connection with members of their community.

The good news continues in Orlando, where members of the Lake County Sheriff's managed to pull a 60-ton United Airlines aircraft 15 feet at the Orlando International Airport. While the deputies of this Sheriff's Office are strong, this was not done to simply stay in shape. The Sheriff's Office raised $1,500 to compete in the sixth annual Plane Bull competition, which benefits Special Olympics Florida.

For more on these feel-good stories and to see other stories that highlight the good news in Central Florida, watch News 6 at Nine on Wednesdays, starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.