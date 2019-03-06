How these first responders are getting results in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Law enforcement officers and other first responders across Central Florida are going beyond the call of duty each week, and our team at News 6 loves to share the ways they're getting results in their communities.

Whether it be to crime victims and their families, animals in need or even each other, our first responders are always lending a helping hand.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office participated in this year's King of the Wing competition Wednesday to benefit the ARC of Marion County, which advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Deputies got results when they served up sriracha honey-glazed wings to the community and were voted second place in the amateur division.

The Orlando Fire Department got results by reading to students at Kidzone Learning Preschool Thursday. The students didn't just request to be read to, but they also wanted some hugs from a lieutenant.

The Titusville Police Department welcomed an Apollo Elementary School student Wednesday for a tour around the station. Ja'cari said he plans to pursue a career in law enforcement and had a smile plastered across his face when meeting with officers.

Deputies from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office gave a K-9 demonstration to Trades of Hope Friday. K-9 Marko and K-9 Baro were the very good boys of the day that showed off what it takes to be the best deputy's dog.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office visited the Central Florida chapter of the Unlocking Children's Potential organization at the Pine Hills campus Thursday. Sheriff John Mina engaged with the curious children and answered all of their questions.

For more on these feel-good stories and to see other stories that highlight the good news in Central Florida, watch News 6 at Nine Wednesdays, starting at 9 a.m.

