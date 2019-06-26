Meet your friendly neighborhood law enforcement officers

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's that time of the week again. Central Florida's officers do more than just enforce the law and, every week, News 6 at Nine compiles slices of life to showcase officers giving back to the community, assisting those who may need help and serving as role models for children.

Typically, when you see a driver and a police officer on the side of the rode, you may assume the worst. On Friday, however, an Orange County deputy stopped to help a woman who was experiencing car trouble. Who knew law enforcement officers could change tires?

Meanwhile, a detective from the Casselberry Police Department received a phone call from a mother concerned about her son's stolen bike. Members of the department came to together to replace the bicycle with a new and improved one. All is well in Casselberry again.

Serving the Central Florida community also means serving the children who call it home. Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón volunteered his time to read with youth at the Coalition for the Homeless. The youngsters welcomed him with an abundance of hugs and smiles.

We were there as @OrlandoPDChief gets an enthusiastic greeting from the children at Coalition for the Homeless. He read with them as part of the Books and Badges program from the @ELCOC promoting early literacy. pic.twitter.com/9HqaUkdJJs — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 19, 2019

Books and Badges, a program spearheaded by the Early Learning Coalition of Orange County, is set to run throughout the year. Officers, be ready to be questioned by bright-eyed children, because they will most certainly take advantage of the Q&A session.

Following reading with the children @OrlandoPDChief continues with a Q & A session. This program, Books and Badges, from @ELCOC provides enrichment and early literacy for children. Officers will be reading for this program through the year. pic.twitter.com/5Xk7tCICnU — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 19, 2019

Another group of children gained an abundance of knowledge about law enforcement Monday afternoon. Officer Nicholas Fiore, of Daytona Beach, was the tour-guide-in-chief for an eager group of children from the Care Bear Cottage child care center. The group was all smiles after getting an exclusive look at the Daytona Police Department headquarters.

Sometimes, officers are the beneficiaries of good deeds from members of the community. Earlier this month, Apopka residents reached out to local law enforcement officers and volunteered to run a free car wash. The car wash was primarily run by enthusiastic children and their parents.

For more on these feel-good stories and to see other stories that highlight the good news in Central Florida, watch News 6 at Nine on Wednesdays, starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.