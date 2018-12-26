Trending: Holiday clean-up tips; re-watch Sounds of the Season performances

Christmas is officially over, which means it's time to start your holiday clean-up. News 6 has everything you need to get your post-Christmas chores done and what your forecast looks like through the end of the year.

Farewell Fraser fir

It’s the day after Christmas, and your tree is still in the house, the presents are opened, now it’s time to throw things out -- or something like that. Get a full list of tree removal tips from Florida Forest Service officials.

Christmas clean-up

With the clean-up comes getting rid of boxes and other gift packaging, but there's a safe way to do it. Find out how to recycle your boxes without becoming a target for burglary or theft.

Sounds of the Season

Tons of talented students visited News 6 this year to share their talents with the community during our annual Sounds of the Season holiday special. Missed it? No worries. Watch local schools shine by seeing their performances again on ClickOrlando.com.

Kwanzaa celebration

If you celebrate Kwanzaa, your holiday season may just be getting underway, and there are some spots in Central Florida hosting events you'll want to know about. Find out when and where they're taking place and how you can participate.

Temps climbing

It's been a pretty pleasant December, with a few fronts bringing cooler air here and there, but the year is expected to end on a warm note. Get the full forecast to plan your New Year's celebrations.

