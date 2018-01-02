Ocala police officer shoots, kills himself, officials say

OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala police officer died on New Year's Day from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Officer Walter Pressley, who was 56 years old, had served the city of Ocala as a law enforcement officer since 1988, police officials said.

Most recently, Pressley served as a school resource officer at Marion Technical College, police said.

"Ocala PD is heartbroken by this unexpected and tragic loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to Officer Pressley’s family and friends," the Ocala Police Department said in a statement.

No other details have been released.

