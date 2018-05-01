Officials search for hit-and-run suspect who punched deputy, VCSO says

DELTONA, Fla. - Authorities with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person who was involved in a hit-and-run crash and who also injured a deputy Monday night in Deltona, investigators said.

At last check, a helicopter and deputies were searching for the person, who is accused of punching a deputy as well, according to a Volusia County official who is at the scene of the incident on Parnell Court.

