Orange City fire investigating cause of house fire

Firefighters work to put out a house fire in Orange City on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.

Firefighters in Orange City are trying to determine what caused a two-story home to catch fire Monday afternoon.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office have been called in to assist in the investigation at the house on 15th Street.

Ed Register told News 6 he and his brother live at the home, but were not home when the fire happened around 2 p.m.

When firefighters arrived the house was 80 percent engulfed in flames. Crews from Volusia County Fire Services and Deltona Fire Department also helped put out the blaze.

"I was at the doctor's office, my brother lives here and he was at work, so we have no idea what happened," Register said.

Fire crews are working to figure out what caused the fire, but told News 6 the blaze started in the back of the home.

Firefighters working to see what caused a fire at a 2-story home in Orange City around 2pm today. I’m on scene gathering details pic.twitter.com/z60Te4c46p — Jerry Askin (@JerryAskinNews6) September 17, 2018

Jim McCormick was next door, he saw the huge flames and called 911.

"It was just flames shooting out of the house. It was scary. It was like I pulled out and you could feel the heat," said McCormick.

Register said he and his brother are staying with family Monday night.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.