Orlando City soccer player buys 'Love, Simon' showing at local theater

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City Soccer Club midfielder Sacha Kljestan and his wife, Jamie, were so moved by the movie "Love, Simon" that they decided to buy a showing at the Regal Winter Park Village.

Kljestan said in a tweet that his wife and he "absolutely loved" the movie because it "spread the message of tolerance, acceptance and equality."

ORLANDO! My wife and I bought out a showing of @lovesimonmovie for this Thursday. Come watch it with us for free. Details below. pic.twitter.com/rdbepvXmgl — Sacha Kljestan (@SachaKljestan) March 26, 2018

The couple said they were inspired by the many people they saw buying showings of the film and decided to "pay it forward and help spread the love to the people of Orlando."

"Love, Simon" is about a 17-year-old boy who struggles to come out as gay to his family and friends. The movie has a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The showing will be at 8 p.m. at the Regal Winter Park Village theater. To get tickets, show up at the box office and ask the cashier for the free showing of "Love, Simon." Tickets will be limited to two per person.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.