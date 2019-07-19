Orlando girl fatally shot in game of Russian roulette, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 17-year-old Orlando girl was fatally shot when an acquaintance pointed a gun at her and pulled the trigger in a game of Russian roulette, records show.

Orlando police officials said Tatyanna Semion, 17, was at Aventura Apartments on Cinderlane Parkway around 1:30 a.m. on July 10 with four other juveniles and 18-year-old Carrevious Davis. While the group was hanging out, Davis was waving a gun and allowing the underage teens to play with it as well, the report said.

At one point, a 13-year-old girl grabbed the gun and cocked the hammer back but because Davis didn't know how to de-cock it, he had the teen shoot a round into a lake behind the apartment complex, according to authorities.

Police said the group went inside after that and Davis told Semion and a 16-year-old boy, "Let's play Russian roulette" with the gun. The boy said he didn't want to play. He was looking down at his cellphone when he heard a gunshot then saw Davis place the gun on a table and start running around the apartment in a panic, records show.

Davis was yelling Semion's name and begging her not to die while the other teens tried to stop the bleeding and called 911, according to the report.

Police said after about two minutes, Davis said "(expletive) it," grabbed the gun and ran away before first responders arrived.

Semion was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although all four of the witnesses -- who are between 13 and 16 years old -- were initially hesitant to tell authorities what happened, they all eventually said the shooting seemed to be an accident and there was no fight or struggle between Davis and Semion before the fatal shot was fired, records show.

Multiple witnesses also said they are worried about retaliation and fearful for their safety.

Davis was arrested Thursday on charges of second-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a child. On Friday, a judge ordered that he be held without bond.

Friends and family described Semion as a sweet girl who recently transferred to Evans High School, where she was on the cheerleading team.

"She was a caring person you can listen to, you can talk to. She laughed all day long. She's a sister I never had. Words can't really explain our bond. I just want her back because it hurts that she's gone," her best friend, Antavia Thomas, said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Simeon's funeral expenses.

