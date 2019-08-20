Orlando Magic announce new ticket promotion for upcoming season

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic announced a new ticket promotion for Florida residents.

The promotion includes tickets to three preseason games and four regular season games for a total of $49.

Fans buying this plan will not know which seat they are getting until 15 minutes before the game begins.

The customer’s seat will be selected at random.

Games that are part of the plan:

Preseason game vs. Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11

Preseason game vs. Philadelphia 76ers at 6 p.m. Oct. 13

Preseason game vs. Miami Heat at 7 p.m. Oct. 17

Regular season game vs. New York Knicks at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30

Regular season game vs. Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2

Regular season game vs. Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. Nov. 10

Regular season game vs. Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17

Customers can link up to four seats with the plan.

Last season, the Orlando Magic made the playoffs for the first time in seven years.

The Magic's upcoming home opener will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Twenty-three of Orlando's 41 home games will be played on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

