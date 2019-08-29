Orlando Pride reschedules game as Hurricane Dorian approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride announced the game scheduled for Saturday against the Washington Spirit has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 5 at Exploria Stadium.

Hurricane Dorian remains on a projected path toward Central Florida, where it could slam the coast with sustained winds of 130 mph as a Category 4 storm.

As of Thursday afternoon, Dorian was a Category 1 hurricane packing 85 mph winds and was located about 330 miles southeast of the Bahamas moving northwest at 13 mph.

There are no watches or warnings in effect in the Bahamas or anywhere else yet.

Anyone who bought tickets for Saturday's game will be able to get into the game on Oct. 5. Fans can also exchange the tickets for seats at games on Sept. 11 or Oct. 12.



