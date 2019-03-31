Osceola deputies trying to identify men wanted in stabbing

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County deputies are trying to identify a group of men wanted in connection with a stabbing outside a hookah lounge early Sunday morning.

Two victims said they were jumped near Escape Hookah Lounge on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee around 2:16 a.m. and one of them was stabbed during the altercation, according to a news release.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said one suspect in an Orlando Magic jersey and another man in a light green collared shirt were part of a larger group involved in the fight.

Anyone who recognizes the men in the photos is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Osceola deputies say this man is wanted in connection with a stabbing.

