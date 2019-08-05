Oviedo man accused of running girl over after she tried to purchase Juuls from him

OVIEDO, Fla. - An 18-year-old man is accused of running a girl over and robbing her when she tried to purchase Juuls from him, according to the Oviedo Police Department.

Police said Joshua Cole, 18, of Oviedo has been charged with robbery by sudden snatching, hit-and-run, and aggravated battery.

Investigators said the girl told police she and Cole were acquaintances from high school.

Officers said the two exchanged text messages and the victim wanted to purchase Juul e-cigarettes from him.

Authorities said they met near Sweetwater Park on Magnolia Street.

Cole showed up in a blue Ford truck and the victim tried to purchase a Juul for $20 from him, according to police.

A passenger with Cole took the money from her and pushed her onto the ground next to the truck, according to investigators.

While she was on the ground Cole backed the truck and ran over the victim’s right leg near her knee, according to police report.

The grass was wet and the grass was saturated, she did not suffer serious injuries, according to authorities.

Police said she was not transported to a hospital.

The victim was able to give a description of the truck to officers, according to police.

Investigators said when they arrived to Cole’s home, the suspect’s father was able to get Cole to come back.

Authorities said he was arrested and transported to the Oviedo Police Department.



