Palm Bay corruption scandal co-defendant will get bond hearing

PALM BAY, Fla. - The second racketeering and extortion suspect connected to an ongoing state and federal investigation into corruption allegations at Palm Bay City Hall will get a bond hearing Friday.

Jose Aguiar's attorney said he will seek a lower bond amount than what a judge granted co-defendant and former Palm Bay Deputy City Manager David Isnardi on Friday.

Isnardi posted the $36,000 bond after spending a week behind bars.

Aguair was also arrested May 10 and, like Isnardi, was also denied bond when he initially faced a judge at the Brevard County jail.

On Tuesday, Brevard County Democrats and other concerned citizens spoke out during the County Commission meeting.

"The fact that we're seeing these corruption charges is not a surprise to me," former commission candidate Matt Fleming said. "I don't think it's a surprise to most of the people that live in this county."

The chair of the Brevard County Democratic Executive Committee also directed her comments to Commissioner Bryan Lober during a public comment forum.

Lober was Isnardi's attorney from his arrest through his bond hearing.

"There are clear connections, and now, legally protected confidences between the criminally accused and our County Commission," Stacey Patel said.

Another citizen asked commissioners, without being answered, if Commission Chair Kristine Isnardi has considered resigning.

Kristine Isnardi is David Isnardi's wife.

Lober said that since posting David Isnardi posted his bond, he and his wife traveled to Virginia to attend their son's graduation from military school.

When arguing for a bond, Lober told the court that Isnardi needed a bond so he could have back surgery.

"No one's going to electively have surgery to essentially ruin themselves if they don't have a legitimate medical condition that necessitates it," Lober said in response to public opinion that Isnardi appeared to look healthy when he quickly left jail to avoid talking to reporters.



