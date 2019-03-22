Parkland shooting survivor diagnosed with PTSD takes her own life

A recent graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who survived the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting ended her life last weekend, according to a report from CBS Miami.



Sydney Aiello, 19, a friend of Meadow Pollack, one of the 17 killed in the shooting at the Parkland, Florida high school. Aiello's mother told CBS Miami that Aiello struggled with survivor’s guilt and was recently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.



Aiello took her own life March 17.



According to a GoFundMe account set up by friends of the Aiello family, she loved yoga and cheerleading and wanted to dedicate her life toward helping others.



The Children’s Services Council of Broward County and United Way have set up free counseling for those affected by the mass shooting. In April, the groups will open Eagles’ Haven, a safe place with resources and outreach services, in Coral Springs. For more information about resources and Eagles’ Haven, click here.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours per day, seven days a week both by phone and through online chat. The number to call is 1-800-273-8255 or you can click here to chat with a counselor online. Spanish speakers can call 1-888-628-9454. Anyone who is worried about a friend or family member who seems to be expressing suicidal ideas can also call that number to seek advice.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.