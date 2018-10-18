Pedestrian hit by one vehicle, fatally run over by second, officials say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian is dead after being run over early Thursday morning, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. on State Road 46 near Long Acres Drive in Lake County. Troopers said the victim, 54-year-old Michael Skeeters, of Sorrento, was walking on the shoulder of the road.

The crash report states Skeeters was hit by a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe as he attempted to cross S.R. 46. Skeeters was then run over by a 2014 Audi Q5 while he was lying in the road, according to the report.

Officials said one of the drivers suffered minor injuries, while the other was unharmed.

