Police surround barricaded person in Sanford, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. - A man who was barricaded inside a Sanford home with a child inside surrendered peacefully Friday afternoon, according to an official from the Sanford Police Department.

Officers received a 911 call about a man who barricaded himself inside a home near Maple Street after brandishing a firearm during a fight with a female, police said.

SWAT and a hostage crisis team were called in to make contact with the man after police officers were unable to, according to authorities.

Police said the man surrendered peacefully before 3 p.m. and was taken to a facility to be medically evaluated.

The man's name and the charges he could face were not immediately made available.

No one was injured during the incident, including the child who police said was inside the home.

