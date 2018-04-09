Pet chicken named Sammi explores Florida, captures hearts

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Floridians are falling in love with Sammi the chicken.

She's not your everyday pet, but this chicken is capturing hearts all over the state with her Instagram page that shows her exploring Florida.

Sammi's owner Dave Cox lives in Destin and told WJXT that he got Sammi after his 17-year-old dog passed away. Ever since, he's been taking his new pet to see all Florida has to offer.

Cox tells WJXT that Sammi goes everywhere with him and walks on a leash. She's been to several Florida tourist locations, loves strawberries and is even partially potty trained.

Sammi isn't just Instagram-famous, she also has her own YouTube channel.

If you're lucky enough to meet Sammi out and about, feel free to grab a picture with her and tag @SammiChicken on Instagram.

