Pickup truck collides with tanker in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a collision involving a pickup truck and gasoline tanker.

Authorities were briefed on a possible entrapment and fuel leak on the 3500 block of West Silver Springs Boulevard.

According to officials, crews were sent out at 11:41 a.m. Sunday.

"Tower 1, Engine 4, Rescue 4, Battalion Chief 22, and a Safety Officer, arrived to find a black Ford F-150 pickup truck lodged beneath a fuel tanker," Ocala Fire Rescue said in a news release.

Authorities say there was no fuel leak as a result of the crash and the driver was not in need of extrication.

Firefighters secured the scene while medics assessed the patients.

Neither driver had injuries to report and no one was taken to a hospital.

"Crews remained on scene until a class D wrecker arrived to lift the fuel tanker off of the pickup truck to clear the roadway," officials said.



