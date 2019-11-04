News

Police search for Ormond Beach bank robber

Man used note to rob Trustco Bank on North Nova Road, police say

By Brianna Volz - Web producer

Police search for man who robbed Trustco Bank in Ormond Beach. (Images: Ormond Beach Police Department)

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Ormond Beach, according to police.

Officers with the Ormond Beach Police Department said the robbery was reported Monday around 11:15 a.m. at the Trustco Bank on North Nova Road.

According to police, the man walked into the bank and handed a teller a note that demanded money and implied that he had a gun.

Once the teller handed over an unknown amount of money, the man took off, police said. Officers searched the surrounding area after the robbery but did not find him.

According to a news release, the man was described as unshaven and was believed to be 30 to 35 years old and 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall. Police said he was last seen wearing a black ball cap, a blue long-sleeved shirt with jeans and sunglasses. He was also carrying a black bag, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the man should contact the Ormond Beach Police Department.

