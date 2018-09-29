Police searching for car suspected in hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist

Daytona Beach police are searching for this car, suspected in a fatal hit-and-run.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police said they are searching for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Friday.

The vehicle, which was was captured on surveillance footage, is a four-door white car with a black stripe running along the driver's side.

The crash killed 61-year-old Bruce Stanley Wilson, who was cycling across Nova Road near Bellevue Avenue in Daytona Beach. Officers said Wilson was struck around 8:30 p.m. while riding in the middle lane by a driver who left the scene.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the car or has any information to call 386-671-5372 or email fulcherhenry@dbpd.us.

Daytona Beach police are searching for this car, suspected in a fatal hit-and-run.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.