Police seek man who fired gun outside Pooh Bear's Car Wash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police are looking for the man who fired several shots outside of Pooh Bear's Car Wash Tuesday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., a white 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander slowed down in front of the business. As it passed by, a shirtless man ran through the parking lot toward the vehicle and fired several rounds, according to the report.

The vehicle sped off as the man chased it on foot before returning to the car wash to collect the spent shell casings, authorities said. He then left in a gray four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima.

Police said they interviewed the driver of the Mitsubishi. They said he was uncooperative and unwilling to press charges. He was not injured.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Michael Jaeger at 386-671-5245 or JaegerMichael@dbpd.us regarding Case No. 190016762.

